Odisha government plans Debalaya Prakalpa for revamp of shrines, mutts

BHUBANESWAR: After the BJD’s Augmentation Basic Amenities and Development of Heritage and Architecture (ABADHA) scheme, the BJP government is contemplating launching a new scheme for renovation, conservation and management of various temples and mutts in different parts of Odisha.

Speaking to mediapersons on Monday, Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said the proposed scheme ‘Debalaya Prakalpa’ will ensure effective conservation and management of temples and mutts in the state. The state government is preparing a blueprint for the scheme which will address different issues related to conservation and functioning of the religious institutions of Odisha.

As per the Endowments department, there are 17,641 temples and 359 mutts in the state. Of these, the state archaeology looks after 214 temples and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) takes care of over 80 monuments out of which five are ticketed. The state-managed religious institutions are managed under the Odisha Hindu Religious Endowments Act, 1951.

Harichandan said, “There are several problems pertaining to ancient temples and mutts which have long been neglected. Some are in need of immediate renovation, others require frequent conservation and many religious institutions are facing safety and management problems. This new scheme aims at addressing these issues and everything else that is needed for proper functioning of temples and mutts that are directly or indirectly related to Odishan culture.”

He further said details of the new scheme will be released soon. The ABADHA scheme launched by the previous BJD government only looked into reconstruction work of temples. But the purview of Debalaya Yojana is much more.

The BJP in its poll manifesto had promised to ensure that the mutts evicted during the Puri Parikrama project are fairly compensated and re-established.