Bail to minor detained in observation home for involvement in dacoity case

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday granted bail to a child in conflict with law (CICL), who was among 11 arrested in connection with a case registered under Section 395 (dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code at the Jhumpura police station in Keonjhar district six months back.

According to the case records, the group forcibly took away Rs 1000 cash from a truck driver at Chingudiposi Chhak at around 8 pm on April 12, 2024. The case was registered on the basis of a written complaint by the driver.

While 10 of the accused (all majors) were released on bail, the CICL, a Class VIII student of a Nodal UP school, is detained in an observation home in Rourkela since April 18, 2024.

The single judge bench of Justice Ananda Chandra Behera granted bail to the CICL while setting aside the orders of the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) and the Additional Sessions Judge-cum-Children’s Court in Keonjhar denying bail to the minor. Advocate Radharaman Das Nayak represented the minor in the high court.

While rejecting bail to the CICL, the JJB as well as the Children’s Court had opined that his release on bail would bring him in association with known criminals and expose him to moral, physical, and psychological danger and as the nature of allegations alleged against him are grave in nature, his release on bail will defeat the ends of justice.

However, Justice Behera said the social investigation report does not show that, the CICL (petitioner) has been subjected to any form of abuse or was a victim of any similar incident earlier or he was with any bad association earlier and does not reveal about any imminent chances of his repeating the similar nature of incident.

Also, there is no reasonable apprehension of his fleeing from the process of justice after his release on bail and he is interested in prosecuting his study in the school.

“A CICL has to be released on bail, irrespective of the nature of allegations, because, bail for the CICL is the rule and refusal is an exception as per the mandate of the provisions of Section 12 of Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection of Children) Act, 2015,” Justice Behera ruled, directing the JJB, Keonjhar to release the CICL on bail with required conditions.