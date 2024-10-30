Rourkela becomes transit hub for ganja smuggling to Jharkhand and Bihar

ROURKELA: The steel city appears to have become a transit hub for smuggling of ganja from Phulbani and Boudh in Odisha to different destinations in Jharkhand and Bihar with Simdega police in Jharkhand seizing huge haul of ganja being transported in inter-state buses originating from Rourkela.

The use of Rourkela as a transit hub for ganja smuggling has come to the fore due to strict checking of vehicles in Jharkhand in view of the upcoming Assembly elections in the neighbouring state.

Deputy SP in Simdega district police headquarters Ranvijay Singh said during vehicle checking at Khammantand check-post at Baunsjor in Jaldega on October 20, cops seized 27 kg and 40 kg of ganja from two different buses en route to Bihar from Rourkela via Jharkhand.

From October 19 to 29, a total of 100 kg of ganja worth around `50 lakh have been seized at Khammantand check-post. Majority of the contraband was transported from Rourkela. Singh further informed that the contraband was also being transported on two-wheelers and other vehicles.

“It is difficult to trace the source as those arrested with ganja are mere carriers of the contraband with no or little knowledge about the smugglers. The carriers receive the contraband from unknown persons with the condition to deliver it at destination points. For carrying the ganja, they were being paid good amount of money,” said the DSP.

Sources said following the police crackdown on ganja smuggling in the neighbouring Simdega district, the cops in Rourkela too have become alert to prevent the transport of the contraband through inter-state buses originating from the city bus stand.

A few days back, Plant Site police seized five kg of ganja from a woman. In another incident, police arrested one of three youths who were carrying 15 kg ganja in a Bihar-bound bus.

Rourkela-based Zone III DSP Nirmal Mohapatra said due to strict police vigilance, ganja smuggling in inter-state buses has stopped. “Rourkela police are also vigilant to stop smuggling of the contraband through other modes of transport. Most of the contraband is coming from Phulbani and Boudh districts,” he added.