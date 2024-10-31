Corporators irked over absence of officers at CMC council meeting

CUTTACK: Uproar marked the 25th council meeting of the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Wednesday as corporators raised objection to the absence of officers except the civic body commissioner at the venue.

A day back, all the officers had given a representation to CMC commissioner Anam Patra requesting their exemption from the meeting due to ‘unsafe environment’.

In their representation, the officers said the glass breaking incident and other unruly acts that took place at the previous council meeting in presence of the mayor, deputy mayor, commissioner and mediapersons were unethical and disruptive.

“Such incidents disturbed the holistic environment of the meeting hall, making it difficult for us, as officers, to carry out our duties effectively. While the corporators have the right to ask questions and make proposals, it is important to ensure that decorum is maintained. Especially, a corporator must give at least seven days’ notice in writing, specifying the questions to the corporation secretary,” they said.

On the day, Cuttack mayor Subhas Singh, deputy mayor Damayanti Majhi, commissioner Patra and all the 59 corporators waited in the meeting hall from 10.30 am but not a single officer turned up at the venue.

Commotion prevailed as the corporators sought clarification from Singh and Patra on the absence of the officials at the meeting which was convened to discuss ways to increase the CMC’s revenue and the upcoming Balijatra festival.

“After much hue and cry, some officers reached the meeting hall at 4 pm on the request of CMC commissioner but there was no time for holding discussions. It is an unfortunate incident that occurred for the first time due to conspiracy of some corrupt officials,” said corporator Santosh Bhola. CMC commissioner Patra was unavailable for comment.