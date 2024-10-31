Sunanda quits BJD, points fingers at ‘officers’ coterie

BHUBANESWAR : As the spate of desertions from the BJD continues, former MLA from Bari in Jajpur district Sunanda Das has become the latest to join the list.

A day after resigning from the party, Sunanda on Wednesday alleged that officers were deciding tickets for the party in the 2024 Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

“Ticket aspirants were asked to meet IPS officers DS Kutey and Ashish Singh. I also met the two officers and was assured of a ticket. But at the last minute, I was denied,” she said.

Alleging that this was the main reason for BJD’s defeat, she said the party would have won the 2024 elections and Naveen Patnaik would have become chief minister again if he himself had taken control of ticket distribution.

Sunanda is the third former MLA who resigned from the BJD pointing a finger at the coterie which ruled the roost in the party. She said she was asked to meet VK Pandian, the close aide of Naveen, after being denied the ticket. “Pandian said he was not involved in ticket distribution of Jajpur district. He asked me to campaign for then chief minister in Kantabanji Assembly constituency. I worked for the party in Kantabanji,” she said and added that after election she was completely ignored.