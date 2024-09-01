Jajpur: Student goes missing in Budha river

JAJPUR: A minor boy went missing while visiting the flooded Budha river near Kalindrabad village under Sadar police limits in Jajpur district on Saturday. He has been identified as Om Prakash Sarangi, a resident of Katia village under Dasarathpur block in the district.

The 14-year-old Om was a class IX student of local high school at Katia.

According to reports, Om left home for the school along with seven other students on Saturday morning. Since his classes ended at 11 am, eight students including Om went to see the flood in the nearby Budha river near Kalindrabad village. Om went to the river to wash himself after answering nature’s call when he slipped into the water. Within no time he was swept away by the current in the river.

Om’s friends who were near the river screamed for help. Locals rushed to the spot and on seeing Om being swept away by the current in the river alerted the local fire service.

Though fire and ODRAF personnel reached the spot and launched a search operation to rescue the missing school boy, he was not traced till the report was filed.