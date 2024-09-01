Odisha CM unveils vital bridge

BARIPADA: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday virtually inaugurated a bridge over Sukajoda river in Baripada town.

The bridge, constructed for Rs 71 lakh, will replace a century-old structure, which connected ward nos 3, 17 and 19 to other areas of the town. The old bridge had become unsafe and locals had been demanding a new one to replace it since long. Baripada muncipality chairman Krushnananda Mohanty said the new bridge was constructed due to initiatives taken by the civic body.

Housing and Urban Development minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra, Baripada MLA Prakash Soren, municipality executive officer Madhusmita Samantaray and councilors of different wards and locals were present during the inauguration of the bridge.