Odisha CM urges DGP for stringent action on crime against women

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday urged the Director General of Police and the additional chief secretary, Home, to take stringent action against those involved in crimes against women in the state.

Majhi emphasised that providing security to women and victims of gender violence under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam was the primary responsibility of the state government.

He instructed the police to take all necessary steps, starting from registration of FIRs to conducting immediate inquiry with follow-up legal action to punish the culprits and ensure justice to the victims. If necessary, arrangements should be made for appropriate training of police officers, he added.

The chief minister further directed for convening a state-level conference of police officials to sensitise on the issue of safety and security of women. “The state government has adopted a zero-tolerance approach towards violence and atrocities against women,” he said further ordering for exemplary punishment to police officers found negligent in providing justice to women.