Odisha's first Bonda MBBS student promises healthcare for community

MALKANGIRI: For 19-year-old Mangala Muduli, securing a medical seat in MKCG medical college and hospital (MCH) at Berhampur is the first step towards fulfilling a dream of providing quality healthcare to his people in the Bonda hill at Malkangiri.

Happy with the fact that he is the first from the Bonda tribe - a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group - to crack the NEET, Mangala wants to return to his village at Badbel in Mudulipada panchayat after completing his MBBS course to serve the locals for whom, access to healthcare is still a struggle.

In the national-level examination, he scored 348 marks out of 720 and bagged a state rank of 4,607 besides, 261st rank among tribal candidates who cleared the test. He has been provided a seat at the MKCG MCH. Although the NEET journey was a difficult one - poverty being the biggest roadblock - he found help from a few Good Samaritans including his teacher Utkal Keshari Das and activist Jayanti Buruda.

Son of a farmer Hadu Muduli and the second among four siblings, Mangala was determined to study well from childhood. Hadu enrolled Mangala to the Government SSD high school at Mudulipada. Here, a teacher Utkal Keshari Das noticed his interest in science and suggested that he should prepare for the NEET exam. Jayanti, who works for the cause of education for tribal children in the Bonda hill, helped him with science books and reading materials.