BJP backs Pradhan over Ravenshaw name change row

BHUBANESWAR: With Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s suggestion for renaming Ravenshaw University snowballing into a major political controversy, the BJP on Sunday rushed to his defence stating the issue needed extensive debate.

Deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo and Higher Education minister Suryabanshi Suraj said the Union minister had already clarified that his proposal for changing the name of the state’s premier university was his personal opinion. There should be a debate on the issue, they said.

Asked about his opinion on the proposal to rename Ravenshaw University, Suraj said, “It does not hold any significance.”

Lashing at the BJD and Congress for criticising Pradhan, state BJP spokesperson Anil Biswal said at a media conference that the regional party had handed over the reins to a non-Odia officer when it was in power. Now it has gone a step further to praise a British officer who was responsible for the death of about 20 lakh people during 1866 Na’anka Durbhikhya (the great Odisha famine), he said.

“The BJD and Congress have either not understood what Pradhan said or they do not have the intellectual capacity to perceive the context in which the Union minister made such a statement,” Biswal said.

Referring to the book ‘Desha Kala Patra’, a historical collection of writings by renowned Odia author Jagannath Prasad Das, Biswal said, he has depicted the role of TE Ravenshaw, the then commissioner of Odisha division, when lakhs of people of the state were dying of starvation.