Odisha govt committed to service-led growth: Chief secretary Manoj Ahuja

BHUBANESWAR: Chief secretary Manoj Ahuja said the state government has created robust infrastructure and streamlined regulatory processes for enhanced skill development initiatives that are tailored to the unique needs of smaller cities.

Speaking at a workshop on ‘creating enabling ecosystems for services in tier-II and III cities’ here, Ahuja highlighted Odisha’s commitment to fostering geographically distributed service-led growth.

Union secretary of Electronics and Information Technology S Krishnan emphasised on the critical role of collaboration between the state and central entities in building a conducive environment for services growth.

The workshop focused on the initiatives undertaken by states in areas of skilling, infrastructure development, ease of doing business, policy and regulatory reforms.

Stakeholders shared their perspectives on new initiatives that can be implemented to further strengthen the ecosystem in tier-II and III cities across sectors such as IT, semiconductors, tourism, civil aviation and logistics.

Development commissioner Anu Garg and principal secretary of Electronics and IT Vishal Dev also spoke at the event.