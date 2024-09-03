Naked, masked and dangerous: thief on the prowl in Sambalpur, Odisha

SAMBALPUR: A masked, naked thief has left residents of Sambalpur shocked and concerned after multiple burglaries were captured on CCTV in the Sason area over the last few days.

The footage, which shows the thief moving stealthily through the night with his face covered and body unclothed, has triggered alarm, prompting police to launch a thorough investigation into the bizarre incidents.

The matter came to light after Arun Agarwal, a resident of Ranikhinda village, filed a complaint with Sason police station on August 31.

Agarwal reported a theft at his grocery shop, with items worth Rs 25,000 and Rs 2,000 in cash stolen. The CCTV footage he provided showed the thief, naked except for a cloth covering his face, looting cartons of face wash, baking powder, hair oil, toothpaste, and cooking oil from his shop.

In a separate incident from the same area, another CCTV video captured a thief breaking into a house and stealing groceries. In this footage, the miscreant was seen wearing only a pair of short pants, leaving residents to wonder if the same person was involved in both cases. As the footage circulated, residents of Sason and nearby areas grew increasingly concerned and curious at the same time.

The police launched an investigation, analysing the videos to identify the suspect. Sadar SDPO Tophan Bag confirmed that cases have been registered and that night patrols will be intensified. “The cases in this regard have already been registered under Sasan police station area. The miscreant was found naked in the videos but did not seem to be part of any gang in these spate of thefts. Further investigation into the matter is underway,” he added.

Police suspect the thief may have shed his clothes due to rain, but assured that they will continue to explore all possibilities.

Meanwhile, after the videos went viral, other residents from different areas of the district have come forward, claiming to have witnessed similar incidents in recent weeks.