Woman murdered at home in Keonjhar, Odisha

KEONJHAR: A 45-year-old woman was brutally murdered with a sharp weapon in her house at Nialijharan village within Ghasipura police limits on Sunday night.

The victim, Salek Hembram, wife of Manoj Hembram was in her house when some unidentified miscreants slit her neck and fled.

The incident occurred at around 8 pm. Manoj was not present in his house and was at a party organised in the village. When he returned home late at night, he found Salek had been murdered, said sources.

Ghasipura police have detained five people for questioning. However the reason for the murder is unclear. Investigation is on.

Salek’s body was sent for postmortem, said police, adding the crime will be investigated from all angles. Meanwhile the incident has sent a shockwave in the village and once again brought to fore the issue of women’s safety.