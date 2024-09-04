BDA to come up with 21 playfields

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority has started work on developing 21 playgrounds with dynamic and multi-sports facilities in the city. The grounds will cater to people of all age groups and promote sports, fitness and healthy lifestyle, officials said.

The playgrounds are being developed in Ghatikia, Badagada, Saheed Nagar, Nayapalli, Jadupur, Patrapada, Laxmi Sagar, Nakhara, Nayapalli, Tamando, Baramunda, Ashok Nagar, Gopabandhu Nagar, Ganga Nagar, Bhoi Nagar and a few other localities.

Apart from playing area, each of the grounds will have pathways, jogging track and dedicated space for Yoga, among other facilities. Some of the playfields will be developed into grounds for cricket, football and other sports depending on the availability of open space. Infrastructure will also be created for basketball, volleyball, tennis and kabadi in these playfields, officials said. The IRC village playfield now has a natural grass football pitch, while Ghatikia’s UP school will soon boast of a 50 mtr radius cricket field as part of the project, they said.