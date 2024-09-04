Central team to visit Odisha for bird flu scan from September 4

BHUBANESWAR: As bird flu spreads in Puri district despite containment measures, a three-member central team will arrive here on Wednesday to take stock of the situation.

Sources said the central team comprising senior officials and experts from the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD) will visit the affected areas and review containment and surveillance measures.

So far, avian influenza has been detected in samples collected from Pipili, Satyabadi, Delanga and Nimapara blocks in Puri. Test report of the samples collected from Kendrapara district is awaited.

Director of health services Dr Bijay Mohapatra said the central team is coming on a two-day visit to the state to monitor the bird flu situation. The team will hold discussion with the state government officials on the measures taken before going for a field visit.

“The animal disease experts are expected to visit some villages in Pipili block where the outbreak was initially reported. They may inspect some big poultry farms in the district. A review meeting has been planned post the field visit,” he said.

At a high-level meeting on Monday, chief secretary Manoj Ahuja directed officials to intensify clinical surveillance in nearby areas where the outbreak is reported by preventing the entry of poultry, feed and poultry-related products from the affected areas.

He also directed officials of the Animal Resources department to devise a sampling plan for collection of serum samples and sending the samples to designated laboratories regularly for surveillance apart from taking up massive public awareness.

It was also decided that the deep burial site where the culled poultry birds have been buried will be protected. The sites will also be mapped and uploaded in the designated portal.

At least 51 rapid response teams have been engaged in culling, disposal of birds and sanitation in the infected zones and so far, 35,329 birds and 15,380 kg of poultry feed have been destroyed. Farmers have been paid `10.94 lakh compensation for culling of birds and destruction of poultry feed.

Meanwhile, secretary of DAHD Alaka Upadhyay has assured all support to the state government for control and containment of the outbreak. She reviewed the bird flu situation in the state through video-conferencing and emphasised on registration and mapping of all commercial farms.