Dy director Mines held, assets worth Rs 5 cr seized in Odisha

ANGUL: Vigilance officials on Tuesday arrested deputy director of Mines, Talcher, Dharanidhar Nayak for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets to the tune of 519 per cent of his known sources of income.

The arrest was made following raids at eight locations belonging to Nayak during which he was found to be in possession of disproportionate assets worth Rs 5 crore. During the raid, the anti-corruption agency unearthed two multi-storey buildings, one 3-BHK at Bhubaneswar besides 19 shops owned by Nayak in Telkoi, Keonjhar.

The Vigilance also unearthed 11 plots in Keonjhar and Bhubaneswar. During the raid, cash of over Rs 9.85 lakh was also seized from the residences of Nayak at Talcher and Patia. The tainted official was also found to possess cash deposit of Rs 53.53 lakh and household articles worth Rs 54.70 lakh. One four-wheeler and two motorcycles were also seized from him.

Vigilance sources said Nayak had joined as a mining officer in Koraput in 2014. Later, he was transferred to Talcher where he was promoted to deputy director. He was in Talcher for the last three years.