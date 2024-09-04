Tribal villages in Odisha grapple with diarrhoea outbreak

BHAWANIPATNA: Two tribal villages, Adakhu and Katodi, in Lanjigarh block of Kalahandi, have been affected by a serious diarrhoea outbreak.

In Adakhu, which has 17 households and a population of 55, there have been two reported deaths and 11 cases of illness in the past three days. A health team has reached the remote village to assess the situation. Four persons have been admitted to Narla CHC, while the remaining patients are being treated locally in temporary facilities.

CDMO Dr Sucheta Pani said the preliminary cause of diarrhoea is believed to be the consumption of unhygienic dried buffalo meat. “Water samples and anal swabs have been collected and sent for laboratory testing to confirm the exact cause,” Pani noted adding, the deaths in Adakhu are attributed to other causes unrelated to diarrhoea.

In the neighbouring Katodi village, one person has died and three others have been affected by diarrhoea. The CDMO confirmed the situation and stated that health teams are working diligently to control the outbreak.

“Both the affected villages have been sanitised, and the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) department has been instructed to supply drinking water via tankers. The situation is currently under control,” she asserted.