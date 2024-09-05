Increasing crime against women across country a concern: Naveen Patnaik

BHUBANESWAR: BJD supremo and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday expressed concern over ‘increasing violence against women’ across the country and said it is a crime against God and humanity.

Addressing district presidents and state level office-bearers of Biju Mahila Janata Dal (BMJD) at Sankha Bhawan here, Naveen said, “In our culture, women are worshipped as Devis. Crime against women is crime against God and humanity. The culprits should be given strongest punishment.”

He called upon the BMJD leaders to extend support to women in distress and instill courage in them to face the world.

The BJD supremo further said it is expected that reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies will finally be implemented. The party leaders should be fully prepared for it. Besides, the BJD’s membership drive should focus on enrolling more women. Naveen also said he will give more responsibilities to women in party organisation.

Coming down heavily on the BJP government for not fulfilling its election promises, the former chief minister said, “During the 2024 election, BJP leaders from across the country came to the state for campaigning and promised many big things. But everything has turned out to be zero at the ground level.”

Besides, the BJP had promised to provide Rs 50,000 to every woman of the state under Subhadra Yojana in two years. But now, the government has announced that some women will be provided Rs 5,000 in six months. Similarly, BJP had promised 300 units of free electricity, but has forgotten about it now, he said.

Stating that the BJP should not play with the trust of people, Naveen called upon the BMJD leaders to expose the lies of the saffron party. “Women of Odisha are educated and conscious. They will give an appropriate answer to all this. Expose the lies of BJP in all households of the state,” he added.