Odisha: 470 softshell turtles seized, four arrested

MALKANGIRI: In a late-night operation near the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border, Motu Forest Range staff successfully rescued 470 softshell turtles and 69 dead ones from two fertiliser-laden vehicles.

The operation led to the arrest of four persons — Bipin Bepari, Rakesh Dhali, Abhishek Ray, and Banti Chakraborty — all from MV-71 village in Nalagunthi panchayat.

The vehicles were intercepted after forest officials received specific intelligence about the smuggling operationby an inter-state gang.

The intercepted pick-up vans, which were reportedly transporting fertiliser from Andhra Pradesh to Malkangiri, were found to contain a hidden cargo of turtles beneath the fertiliser bags.

The vehicles involved in the smuggling have been seized and are currently in the custody of the Forest Department.

According to Malkangiri divisional forest officer Pratap Kotapalli, there is an expected 10 percent casualty rate among the rescued turtles. The reptiles will likely be released into the Motu River once their health is assessed. Further investigation into the interstate smuggling network is on.