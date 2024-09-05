Odisha: AML contractual worker dies in mishap

ROURKELA: A contractual worker died of critical burn injuries after coming in contact with hot plant dust at Kuanrmunda-based Adhunik Metalliks Ltd (AML), owned by Liberty House, on Tuesday forenoon.

The worker, Bhagirathi Hans (43), who sustained 95 per cent burn injuries, was admitted to the specialised Burn Unit of Ispat General Hospital (IGH).

Authorities of the Directorate of Factories & Boilers visited the mishap site and found evidence of safety rules violation. Sources said Hans, a resident of nearby Banki village within Birmitrapur police limits was engaged in maintenance and cleaning job when he was engulfed in very hot dust with accidental release from the Dust Settling Chamber (DSC) at around 10:45 am.

Deputy director of factories and boilers Bibhu Prasad said Hans was engaged in maintenance of rotary kiln 1, DSC and the wet scrapper area. He said preliminary inquiry reveals the mishap occurred due to sudden opening of the jet of the DSC. The DSC stores very hot dust and when it was opened, a jet gushed out hot dust with a strong force and volume critically burning the worker. Bibhu said prima facie it seems the plant authorities violated standard safety practices.

Odisha State BMS secretary HS Bal said AML had engaged an unskilled contract worker in the critical plant area without proper supervision which led to the mishap.

He said a proper inquiry must be conducted and strong action taken against the management for ignoring safety guidelines.