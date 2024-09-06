No end to Aadhaar update rush for Subhadra benefit in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The mad rush to update Aadhaar cards for availing benefits of Subhadra Yojana seems to be increasing by the day.

People, mostly woman, standing in serpentine queues in front of the post offices, Aadhaar Seva Kendras and Jana Seva Kendras (common services centres) for correction of errors in their Aadhaar cards, has become a common sight since the distribution of Subhadra forms started two days back.

The common services centres (CSCs) are witnessing the maximum rush. To avoid the scorching sun during afternoon, people are flocking to the CSCs from as early as 8 am.

Shanti Kumari of Laxmisagar area said, “I came to Vani Vihar Aadhaar Seva Kendra at around 9.30 am and stood in line for nearly two hours to update my Aadhaar card. As I live in Laxmisagar area, which is around 7 km from here, it would not have been wise to go back and come again to waste another day.”

Many woman said the registration process is quite hectic as they have to visit different centres and stand in queues at least thrice to apply for Subhadra scheme.

“After the Aadhaar card is updated, one needs to go to the anganwadi centre or any other facility to bring the form and then visit one such centre again to submit the form. There should have been a single online platform as an alternative to make the process of applying easier and convenient,” said Minati Sahoo, a worker from Nayapalli area.

In the state capital, where Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is expecting the total number of beneficiaries to be in the range of 1.70 to two lakh, over 1.30 lakh Subhadra forms have already been distributed.

The situation is worse in other areas of the state, especially in blocks and smaller towns, where the number of such centres is less. A post office in Soro area of Balasore witnessed heavy rush on Wednesday as applicants came in huge crowds for correction of Aadhaar cards.

Similarly, angry villagers staged a blockade on National Highway-57 in Bhograi area of the district on Thursday over problems in updating Aadhaar card.

Meanwhile, Women & Child Development minister Pravati Parida said Aadhaar link with mobile number is not required to apply for Subhadra scheme as Aadhaar can be validated through biometric system.