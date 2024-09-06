Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi seeks action over human-animal conflict

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday raised concern over the growing human-wildlife conflict in the state and asked the Forest department to take appropriate measures in this regard.

Chairing a review meeting of the Forest, Environment and Climate Change department, Majhi took note of the death of 444 elephants and loss of lives of 729 humans in conflict with wildlife since 2019-20. He asked the forest authorities to focus on measures that could prevent the conflict and encourage co-existence to reduce loss of lives on either side.

The CM asked the authorities to make provisions of incentive for frontline field staff of the Forest department, who risk their lives to safeguard the wildlife, to boost their morale and confidence.

The authorities were also directed to ensure regular monitoring of saplings planted under different schemes to increase their survival rate and improve the state’s green cover.

He said steps are being taken for filling up of 1,677 forest guard and 316 forester posts. Recruitment in this regard will be done soon.