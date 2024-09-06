Odisha govt says all schools designated punishment-free

CUTTACK: The state government has affirmed in the Orissa High Court that all school premises have been declared as punishment-free zones and steps are being taken to create awareness on the matter.

In an affidavit, director of elementary education Jyoti Ranjan Mishra informed the court that necessary wall painting has been ensured in all government schools of the state and annual school safety plan is being prepared at individual institution level.

“One of the significant parts of the plan is to protect the child from different types of harassment. Besides, student safety and well-being is discussed in parents teachers meeting,” Mishra submitted.

The affidavit was filed on Wednesday in reply to a PIL seeking the court’s direction for enforcing Section 17 (1) of the Rights of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 in the schools of the state. The section 17 (1) of the Act mandates that no child shall be subjected to physical punishment or mental harassment.

Advocate Prabir Kumar Das, a Bhubaneswar-based human rights activist, filed the PIL citing the death of a Class IV student of a government school in Jajpur after being allegedly forced to do sit-ups as a form of punishment.

In the affidavit, Mishra stated that on July 10, 2024, information was called from all the district education officers (DEOs) in the state on physical punishment and mental harassment of children in schools. Reports received from the DEOs indicated that 57 such cases were reported from 16 of the 30 districts between 2010 and 2024.

Eleven cases were reported from Sundargarh, followed by Jajpur and Balangir with six cases each and Mayurbhanj with five, Mishra stated.