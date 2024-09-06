PM Modi praises WSC interns during Singapore visit

BHUBANESWAR: Interns from the World Skill Center (WSC) in Bhubaneswar captured the spotlight with their remarkable skill, earning high praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Singapore visit on Thursday.

It was a proud moment for 14 students trained at the WSC who are currently on a six-month internship with multinational conglomerates in Singapore. Some of them are undergoing training at AEM Holdings, a leading company in semiconductor and electronics sector.

The young talents demonstrated their proficiency in various technical and vocational fields. Brimming with confidence and expertise, one of the interns Pragnya Paramita Barik interacted with Modi on a range of topics impressing both the prime minister and the visiting delegation.

PM Modi expressed his admiration for the interns’ work, highlighting their role in bridging the gap between traditional education and real-world applications. He said their enthusiasm and commitment are truly commendable and represent the bright future of the nation.

“It was wonderful to interact with interns from Odisha’s World Skill Center who are visiting Singapore,” Modi posted on his social media handle X.

The state government thanked the prime ministers of India and Singapore for their inspiring interaction with the WSC students. “Skilled-In-Odisha is paving the way for a Viksit Odisha, empowering youth to lead on the world stage. Our partnership with ITEES Singapore continues to strengthen Odisha’s skilling ecosystem,” the CMO said in a statement.

Leading philanthropist and former chairman of Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) Subroto Bagchi also appreciated the way in which WSC interns interacted with the PM and the foreign delegation. “The day students of World Skill Center, Odisha met Hon’ble PM India and Hon’ble PM Singapore. Take in the moment folks. See the body language. And thank you ITEES for making this happen,” he said in a social media post.

Set up in 2021, WSC is India’s first and one-of-its-kind premier institute imparting advanced skills to individuals across various industries. It also serves as the nodal agency for ITIs and polytechnics for academic and placement-related activities under the hub and spoke model.