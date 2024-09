BHUBANESWAR: Staging an elaborate hoax, six persons including a woman allegedly conned the State Bank of India (SBI) of a whopping Rs 16.71 crore by posing as officials of leading digital payments and financial services company PhonePe and obtaining high-value personal loans.

They allegedly set up a full-fledged fake office of PhonePe to deceive the bank officials during verification and submitted forged salary slips showing high payscale to get their loan applications approved.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested the main accused Anirban Patnaik and his wife Anupama Dash from Bhubaneswar, Tophan Rout and Satyaban Rout from Khandapada in Nayagarh district, Tukuna Mallick from Badamba in Cuttack and Feroz Khan from Kakatpur in Puri district.

The EOW had registered a case in this connection on August 12 after receiving a complaint from manager of SBI, Bhubaneswar (regional business office) Shiba Sundar Sahoo.

The complainant alleged that around 150 people including three of the accused fraudulently availed 161 Xpress credit personal loans from the bank by impersonating as employees of PhonePe. SBI offers Xpress credit loans up to Rs 30 lakh to individuals.