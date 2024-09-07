4,000 Odisha students get study kits from Vedanta Aluminium

BHUBANESWAR: Over 4,000 students from more than 50 schools in areas surrounding Kuraloi and Sijimali mines in tribal-dominated Rayagada, Kalahandi and Jharsuguda districts have received study kits from Vedanta Aluminium.

The kits were distributed by the company as part of its drive to promote quality education in remote areas of the state. Each study kit included a school bag, water bottle, notebook, geometry box and other stationery items. Needy students of more than 20 villages in the three districts received the kits.

“Most of our students encounter lack of resources that hamper their basic education in the long run. These kits will make a big difference by encouraging the students to pursue their schooling,” said headmaster of Kathaghara high school Janmejaya Sabar.

Vedanta Aluminium officials said this initiative is a part of their broader mission to enhance educational access in pockets surrounding the company’s mining operations in rural areas.

Vedanta Aluminium is committed to driving community development through strategic initiatives in education, healthcare, sustainable livelihoods, rural infrastructure besides grassroots sports and culture, they added.