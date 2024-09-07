CM Mohan Charan Majhi extends best wishes to WorldSkills contestants from Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday extended best wishes to the Skilled-in-Odisha contingent which is set to take part in the 47th WorldSkills Competition to be held in Lyon, France from September 10 to 15.

Speaking with the Odisha team members before their departure, the chief minister said, “This is an opportunity for all of you to showcase your talent, even if you have come from a general background. Skilled-in-Odisha is an inspiration that is empowering our youth and opening doors to new opportunities on the world map.”

“Of the 60 contestants selected from India, 15 are from Odisha, which is a matter of pride for us. You are going to represent India. I hope that with the blessings of Lord Jagannath, you will perform well there,” he added.

The chief minister interacted with 15 contestants including Barun Sahu, Rajendra Bindhani, Kamini Kumari Ram, Disha Darshini and Amarendra Sahu.

Minister for Skill Development and Technical Education Sampad Kumar Swain, additional chief secretary to CM Nikunj Bihari Dhal, principal secretary of the department NBS Rajput and director Rashmita Panda were present.