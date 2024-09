BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has received ‘top achiever’ award in two categories under the Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) 2022, announced by the Centre in New Delhi on Thursday.

The two categories are online single-window sectoral licences and land administration and transfer of property. Under BRAP 2022, a comprehensive set of 352 reforms was recommended, focusing on improving the ease of doing business and enhancing service delivery to citizens.

Odisha has successfully implemented 99 per cent of these reforms, encompassing 261 action points aimed at streamlining the business environment and 91 reforms focused on improving citizen services.

One of the key aspects of BRAP 2022 was to reduce the time and complexity involved in obtaining business approvals and licences. The state government has significantly simplified procedures by integrating multiple services into a single-window system (GO SWIFT), reducing the compliance burden on businesses.

Odisha has also made substantial strides in digital governance by implementing end-to-end online service delivery for various government services. Union minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal presented the award to State Minister for Industries and Skill Development Sampad Chandra Swain.