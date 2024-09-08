Odisha trader held for selling duplicate Subhadra forms

ROURKELA: RN Pali police on Friday detained a shop owner for selling duplicate forms of Subhadra Yojana and charging applicants for uploading the same on the scheme’s portal.

The nodal officer for the scheme during the inspection detected the irregularity at the shop at Ganesh Market in the city. The accused was detained and his computer was seized.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Union Tribal Affairs Minister and Sundargarh MP Jual Oram accompanied by RN Pali MLA DC Tanty, Sundargarh zilla parishad president Kunti Pradhan and Sundargarh collector Manoj Satyaban Mahajan flagged off a fleet of 11 decorated vehicles to raise awareness on the scheme across the district.

The awareness vehicles would cover rural and urban pockets of Sundargarh except Rourkela city till September 16. Similarly, Rourkela Municipal Corporation commissioner Ashutosh Kulkarni on the day flagged off two vehicles to raise awareness on the scheme in Rourkela city on the day.

SUBHADRA RATHS FLAGGED OFF

BHAWANIPATNA: In a bid to spread awareness on Subhadra scheme and to dispel rumours surrounding it, several vehicles (raths) were flagged off by Kalahandi collector Sachin Pawar and MP Malavika Devi from the collectorate here. The raths will move across the district till September 16.