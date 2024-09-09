Four of inter-state robbers’ gang arrested in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: Khallikote police have apprehended a gang of inter-state robbers involved in a robbery on July 26 during which a jeweller from West Bengal lost a bag containing over 17 kg of silver ornaments and Rs 5 lakh in cash.

The incident took place when the jeweller was traveling on a private bus that stopped at Bhejiput for refreshments. As per ASP RK Dey, following a complaint, police launched an investigation and reviewed CCTV footage, which revealed that four persons in a car had stolen the bag and headed towards Bhubaneswar.

A special team, led by sub-inspector Debashis Mishra, intercepted a vehicle with a Madhya Pradesh (MP) registration plate on Saturday night. The car was stopped and the accused Amein Khan (27), Sadik Khan (38), Firoj Khan (35), and Mustak Khan (40), all from MP were detained.

Upon bringing the suspects to Khallikote police station and reviewing the CCTV footage, police identified them as those involved in the robbery. The accused confessed to their involvement in the earlier robbery and admitted they had returned to Ganjam with plans for another heist.

Police seized a Mahindra XUV 300, five mobile phones, Rs 65,600 in cash, three driving licences, two Aadhaar cards, one RC smart card and two ATM cards from the suspects.