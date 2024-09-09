Odisha: Tata Power awards contract worth Rs 11K cr

BHUBANESWAR: Tata Power-managed power distribution companies have awarded contracts worth Rs 11,481 crore to local contractors and suppliers.

The four distribution companies (discoms) have placed orders worth Rs 8,690 crore local MSMEs and Rs 2,791crore to non-MSMEs in the past three years since taking over the state’s power distribution operations. The contracts spread across two major categories - materials and services - have been awarded to local contractors and suppliers.

The four discoms - TP Central, TP Southern, TP Northern, and TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited have forged agreements with 6,645 local vendors and suppliers.

Within the service sector, covering meter reading, billing, network maintenance, the discoms have awarded contracts to 4,347 vendors with a total value of 7,560 crore. Similarly, in the materials supply category, including distribution transformers, cables, poles, the discoms have assigned 2,298 contracts valued at Rs 3,921 crore for its operations.

This initiative not only aligns with Make-in-Odisha vision but also plays a pivotal role in driving Odisha’s economic progress. It has significantly contributed to the economic prosperity of local communities, said director Sanjay Banga.