Heavy rain pounds Odisha's Malkangiri

MALKANGIRI: Incessant rains under the influence of a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal have thrown life into disarray across Malkangiri district cutting off all communication with neighbouring states Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
In view of the emergency and IMD predictions about more rains, collector Asish Iswar Patil declared closure of all schools across the district on Tuesday.
Rainwater has inundated low-lying bridges at Pangam, MV-7, Potteru, MV-90, and Kangrukonda on NH-326, with levels rising between five to eight feet. The overflow has also severed the Kalimela-Podia-Chhattisgarh route and caused the old Piligada Bridge on the Odisha side to collapse, disrupting traffic between Balimela and Andhra Pradesh.
Potteru village has been completely waterlogged since Sunday night, with water entering residential areas, a police outpost, and an SBI ATM counter. Most places in the village are submerged under five to 10 feet of water. Jodamba Hospital in Swabhiman Anchal has also been affected. Hundreds of vehicles are stranded near Pangam and Kangrukonda bridges.
In response, the district administration, aided by the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), has evacuated approximately 1,800 residents from low-lying areas to temporary shelters, including school buildings and panchayat offices in Kalimela, Motu, Podia, Potteru, MV-16, and Malkangiri municipality. School children from Kalimela Government SSD Girls High School and Girkanpally Ashram School have been relocated to safer locations, informed district administration sources. ODRAF team rescued 60 people, including construction workers trapped at various sites such as MV-40 and MV-39. All the evacuated people are receiving dry ration and cooked meals, Patil informed.
Four additional ODRAF teams have been deployed, with one stationed in Potteru, another in Motu, and the remaining two on standby for Khairput and Malkangiri town.
The district has recorded the highest rainfall in the state over the past 24 hours, with Malkangiri receiving 253 mm, followed by Chitrakonda (225 mm), Khairput (217 mm), Korukonda (200 mm), Mathili (150 mm), Kalimela (127 mm) and Podia (98 mm).
Water level of Balimela rises
The water level of Balimela reservoir has reached 1,504 feet, approaching the full capacity of 1,516 feet. The Machhkund powerhouse has released 45,000 cusec of surplus water, causing the reservoir level to rise by approximately 2 feet every six hours. The spillway may be opened soon to discharge excess water into Andhra Pradesh’s Gunthawada Dam, administration sources said adding, concerns are mounting about potential breaches in the Satiguda right and left main canals.