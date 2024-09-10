Heavy rain pounds Odisha's Malkangiri

MALKANGIRI: Incessant rains under the influence of a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal have thrown life into disarray across Malkangiri district cutting off all communication with neighbouring states Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

In view of the emergency and IMD predictions about more rains, collector Asish Iswar Patil declared closure of all schools across the district on Tuesday.

Rainwater has inundated low-lying bridges at Pangam, MV-7, Potteru, MV-90, and Kangrukonda on NH-326, with levels rising between five to eight feet. The overflow has also severed the Kalimela-Podia-Chhattisgarh route and caused the old Piligada Bridge on the Odisha side to collapse, disrupting traffic between Balimela and Andhra Pradesh.

Potteru village has been completely waterlogged since Sunday night, with water entering residential areas, a police outpost, and an SBI ATM counter. Most places in the village are submerged under five to 10 feet of water. Jodamba Hospital in Swabhiman Anchal has also been affected. Hundreds of vehicles are stranded near Pangam and Kangrukonda bridges.