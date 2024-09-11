10-yr jail term to youth for impregnating minor girl

SAMBALPUR: A POCSO court in Sambalpur awarded 10 years of rigorous imprisonment to a man for impregnating a minor girl on the pretext of marriage eight years back.

During trial, as many as 18 witnesses were examined and the court found Roshan Munda of Budelkani village within Kuchinda police limits guilty of all the offences.

Special judge (POCSO) Abhilash Senapati pronounced the verdict and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convict.

As per reports, the incident took place in 2016 when the victim was 16 years old and the convict 19. Munda often came to the village of the victim to visit his maternal uncle. He got physical with the victim on multiple occasions on the pretext of marriage. Later, the victim got pregnant and Munda kept on assuring that he will marry her.

However, when she gave birth to a baby and asked him to marry, he denied and stopped coming to the village.

Following the incident, the girl and her family filed a complaint with Kisinda police and a case was registered under sections 376, 417, 506 and 420 of the IPC besides section 6 of the POCSO Act.

Santosh Panda was the public prosecutor for the case.