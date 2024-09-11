Drunk doctor rams car into scooter, 4 hurt

BARBIL: Four persons including two minors were injured after a doctor of Barbil Government Hospital allegedly rammed his car into their scooter in an inebriated condition near Old Cinema Hall Square here on Tuesday.

Following the incident, police arrested the accused identified as Dr Himanshu Jha. As per sources, the injured persons Md Farooq, his wife Ajmari Khatoon and their children eight-year-old girl Ali Sada and Md Farhab (11) were thrown off the two-wheeler but Jha kept dragging the vehicle up to a distance of 1 km.

While all the four injured were initially rushed to a local hospital, Khatoon and Sada were later shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar after their condition deteriorated. Jha was remanded in judicial custody after his bail plea got rejected.