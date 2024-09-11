Flood recovery efforts in Odisha intensify as rain ceases

MALKANGIRI: Although the rains have ceased and water levels are receding in Malkangiri district, including the severely-affected areas of Chitrakonda, Kalimela, Motu, and the district headquarters, residents continue to face challenges. Many homes have been either partially or completely damaged by the recent floods.

State government officials, including principal secretary, ST & SC Development department, Bishnupada Sethi, DG of Fire Services & Home Guards Sundhansu Sarangi, and DIG of Southern Division Charan Meena, visited the district on Tuesday to assess the situation. They held discussions with collector Asish Iswar Patil and other officials to coordinate the recovery efforts.

While communication between Malkangiri town and Jeypore has been restored following the receding of water from the low-lying bridge at Pangam on NH-326, connectivity between Malkangiri and Motu on NH-326, as well as between Kalimela and Podia, remains disrupted. Water continues to flow over the bridges at Kangrukonda, Potteru, and Kanyashram.

The district administration has evacuated 2,298 people from low-lying areas and rescued 162, including 54 pregnant women, from various locations. These evacuees are being housed in 15 shelter homes and provided with dry ration and cooked food. Additionally, four water tanks have been deployed in Potteru to address drinking water needs.

However, power outage has affected 11,520 consumers. Tata Power has assured electricity supply will be restored within the next 24 hours.

Long-term measures, including the expedited construction of eight under-construction low-lying bridges, will be implemented to mitigate future flood risks. Adequate anti-snake venom has been stocked in all health facilities to handle potential snakebite cases in the aftermath of the flood, the principal secretary assured.

Sethi announced, “Once conditions stabilise, the district administration will begin assessing the damage and provide compensation to affected residents through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).”