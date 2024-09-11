Former PEO suspended for embezzling over Rs 1 crore

UMERKOTE: Former panchayat executive officer (PEO) of Turudihi panchayat in Raighar block of Nabarangpur district, Surendra Bhatra, has been placed under suspension for allegedly embezzling over `1 crore government funds.

The suspension came after Raighar block development officer Lakshmi Sagar Majhi filed a complaint against Bhatra at Kundei police station.

The allegations emerged after Turudihi sarpanch and local villagers alerted the Raighar BDO to suspicious financial activities. An investigation revealed that approximately Rs 65.7 lakh allocated for development work was misappropriated.

Moreover, while holding additional charge of Kacharapara-3 panchayat, Bhatra embezzled Rs 38.47 lakh, said Kacharapara-3 sarpanch Suknath Gand alleged.

It is suspected that over Rs 1 crore has been misappropriated. Kundei police have registered a case and begun their investigation.

Since the PEO is currently absconding, we are trying to find his whereabouts, Kundei IIC Prasanta Sethi said.