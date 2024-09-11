Odisha to roll out adult BCG vaccination to eliminate TB

BHUBANESWAR : In a major push to eliminate tuberculosis (TB) in the country by 2025, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is all set to roll out a new BCG vaccination programme for adults in Odisha this month.
Odisha is among the high burden TB states where the new vaccine is being launched in collaboration with ICMR to assess its efficacy in the vulnerable adult population. The initiative will be launched in 15 districts - Balasore, Balangir, Boudh, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj, Nabarangpur, Nayagarh, Rayagada and Sundargarh.
Sources said the BCG vaccine, traditionally used for children to prevent severe forms of TB, is being tested for its effectiveness in adults. The rollout is expected to significantly bolster the state’s efforts in reducing TB incidence and mortality rates.
Six-target groups, as indicated in the national prevalence survey, have been planned to be included in the campaign. Contacts of TB patients, previously treated TB individuals, adults with BMI less than 18 kg/sq m, people aged above 60 years, self-reported smokers and self-reported diabetes will be vaccinated.
Health officials said the trial will provide valuable insights into the vaccine’s performance and its potential for large-scale adoption. The selected districts will serve as crucial testing grounds for this innovative approach to TB prevention.
“Adults can volunteer for this vaccination. This drive will help achieve comprehensive disease control and pave the way for a possible statewide implementation,” they said.
Training of all healthcare workers including ASHAs has been completed in all districts. Although there will be around 40 lakh beneficiaries as per the preliminary estimate, the head count survey is going on to identify the eligible beneficiaries as per the guidelines. The vaccination sessions will be conducted four days in a week (excluding Wednesday, Saturday and holidays).
Director of public health Dr Nilakantha Mishra said preparations have already begun in the selected districts. Since the vaccination is voluntary, districts have been asked to finalise the list of beneficiaries and carry out community awareness. The drive will be launched in the state soon, he added.
Odisha is ranked second in the country in terms of TB notification and has over 50,000 patients under treatment. The notification of cases has gone up by nearly 45 per cent post Covid-19 pandemic.