Odisha to roll out adult BCG vaccination to eliminate TB

BHUBANESWAR : In a major push to eliminate tuberculosis (TB) in the country by 2025, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is all set to roll out a new BCG vaccination programme for adults in Odisha this month.

Odisha is among the high burden TB states where the new vaccine is being launched in collaboration with ICMR to assess its efficacy in the vulnerable adult population. The initiative will be launched in 15 districts - Balasore, Balangir, Boudh, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj, Nabarangpur, Nayagarh, Rayagada and Sundargarh.

Sources said the BCG vaccine, traditionally used for children to prevent severe forms of TB, is being tested for its effectiveness in adults. The rollout is expected to significantly bolster the state’s efforts in reducing TB incidence and mortality rates.

Six-target groups, as indicated in the national prevalence survey, have been planned to be included in the campaign. Contacts of TB patients, previously treated TB individuals, adults with BMI less than 18 kg/sq m, people aged above 60 years, self-reported smokers and self-reported diabetes will be vaccinated.

Health officials said the trial will provide valuable insights into the vaccine’s performance and its potential for large-scale adoption. The selected districts will serve as crucial testing grounds for this innovative approach to TB prevention.