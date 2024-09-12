Ambuja Cement executive arrested in Sambalpur for attempting to bribe district collector

BARGARH: A top executive of Ambuja Cement was arrested by the Vigilance for allegedly trying to bribe district collector Aditya Goyal.

The accused, Rambhav Gattu, the chief manufacturing officer (East) of Ambuja Cement, Chhattisgarh had been to the office of the collector on Wednesday afternoon to meet him. Gattu offered a flower bouquet and a packet of sweets to Goyal. Suspicious of the packet’s content, Goyal asked his peon to open it. As the packet was opened, the collector was alarmed at seeing four Rs 500 currency bundles in it. While Goyal was detained, a team of the Vigilance department seized the packet and the cash in it.

Sambalpur Vigilance has registered a case under section 8,9 and 10 of PC Act, 1988 as amended by PC Amendment Act, 2018 in this connection for attempting to induce a public servant.