Odisha CM Majhi hikes solatium for construction workers

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday announced an enhancement in the ex gratia solatium for construction workers in case of accidental and natural death.

The compensation given by the Odisha Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board in case of accidental death has been raised from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 6 lakh. In case of natural death, it has been hiked from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh.

Addressing a construction workers welfare convention organised by the Labour and Employees State Insurance department at Lokseva Bhawan, Majhi described construction workers as the true nation builders and backbone of the economy. The construction sector not only boosts the economy but also provides extensive employment opportunities, he said.

He said the Odisha Building and Construction Workers’ Welfare Board was formed keeping in mind the safety, difficulties, adversities of the workers and the well-being of their families in case of accidents or natural death.

“It is necessary for all the workers in construction sector to register with the board to get social security. A portal called ‘Mo Seba’ is working for this. The board is providing facilities and opportunities to secure the future of the construction workers’ families,” Majhi added.

“Our government is with you and will always be with you. You can see the commitment of the government which increased the solatium even without any demand from any labour organisation,” the CM said.

Labour Minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia said around 43 lakh construction workers have been registered by the board. The department is making efforts to eradicate the problem of child labour in the state. On the directive of the chief minister, district-level officers are going to the workers, making them aware, and registering their names, he said.

The Chief Minister handed over cheques to several beneficiaries on the occasion. Sushila Pradhan and Binodini Devta of Cuttack district and Sushama Behera, wife of Narendra Behera, of Khurda district received Rs 2.05 lakh each as assistance for their husbands’ natural death. Others received assistance for daughters’ marriage and higher education.

Kadambari Sahu, an M.Tech student from Khurda district, thanked the CM for the construction worker welfare scholarship which enabled her to pursue higher education.