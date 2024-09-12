One killed, 4 hurt during immersion clash in Odisha

CUTTACK: A person was killed and three others suffered injuries, one of them critically, after a group clash broke out during immersion of Lord Ganesh idols at Dhurusia village within Khuntuni police limits here on Tuesday night.

Police identified the deceased as Suryakant Samal (21). The critically injured, Sidharth Behera (24), is undergoing treatment in the ICU of SCB Medical college and Hospital, Cuttack. Sources said the clash broke out between villagers of Rout Sahi and Samal Sahi when they were taking out idols of Lord Ganesh in processions for immersion.

When the processions reached the middle of Dhurusia village at around 11.30 pm, a heated exchange took place between the two groups over going first to the immersion point.

The altercation turned violent when both the groups started to attack each other with swords, knives and sticks. At least four persons sustained injuries in the clash. Two critically-injured villagers were rushed to SCB MCH where one them succumbed during treatment on Wednesday.

On being informed, police reached the village and started investigation. Senior police officials including SP, Cuttack (Rural) L Divya and additional SP DD Baral also visited Dhurusia and took stock of the situation.

Khuntuni IIC Rabi Narayan Behera said both the groups had not taken permission for holding the immersion ceremony. Basing on the FIR from one group, police have registered a case and arrested three persons for their involvement in the violence. Two sections of police force have been deployed to prevent any further flare-up in the village. Investigation is underway, he added.