Parts of Odisha to get heavy rain for 2 days

BHUBANESWAR: More showers are in store as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in some parts of the state on Friday and Saturday under the influence of a fresh weather system.

The national weather forecaster said, the cyclonic circulation over central parts of Myanmar is likely to move west-northwestwards and lay over coastal Bangladesh and adjoining north-west Bay of Bengal within the next two days. The system subsequently may intensify into a low pressure area.

“The fresh cyclonic circulation is being monitored and more details about possibilities of its intensification can be ascertained in the next 24 hours,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre director Manorama Mohanty.

The system is expected not to have significant impact over the state but a few places may receive heavy rainfall over the next two days, she said.

The met office has issued a heavy rainfall warning for isolated places in Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar on Friday. Similarly, some places in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Sambalpur, Angul, Bargarh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh districts are expected to receive heavy rainfall on Saturday.

SOA’s Centre for Environment and Climate (CEC) said the cyclonic circulation may intensify into a low pressure area by Thursday evening. There is a possibility that the system will move westwards and further intensify into a depression on Saturday over Jharkhand and neighbourhood, it said.

According to CEC, Odisha is likely to experience enhanced rainfall activity on Saturday and Sunday. Under the impact of the last weather system, the state recorded 3 per cent surplus rains between September 3 and 9.