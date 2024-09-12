RDC visits flood-affected areas, anganwadi centres

MALKANGIRI: Revenue divisional commissioner, Southern Division, Roopa Roshan Sahoo, accompanied by collector Ashish Iswar Patil, Malkangiri BDO Pravati Jhodia, and other officials, visited anganwadi centres at MV-7 and MV-19 on Wednesday.

During the visit, the RDC held discussions with anganwadi workers and inspected the Jana Seva Kendra at MV-19 to ensure that applications for the Subhadra Yojana were being filled out correctly. She also engaged with women at the centre.

Later, Sahoo visited Potteru village, which had been submerged due to heavy rainfall, to assess the post-flood situation. She instructed the district administration to take immediate measures and restore normalcy.

On her return to Malkangiri, Sahoo visited the tribal village Krushuwada under Gorakhunta GP of Malkangiri Block. There, she interacted with local tribal women regarding various government welfare schemes, including drinking water supply and the Mamata Scheme.

Following her field visit, the RDC held a meeting at the circuit house to review the post-flood situation and stressed on the importance of timely compensation for affected people as per relief code.