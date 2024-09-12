Sanjukta Sethi gets Florence Nightingale Award 2024

BHUBANESWAR: Sanjukta Sethi, a nursing officer at Malkangiri district headquarters hospital (DHH), received the prestigious National Florence Nightingale Award-2024 from President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Wednesday.

Sethi, who has been working as a nurse for the last three decades in Malkangiri, is currently the nursing officer and OT in-charge sister at the DHH. She mentors skilled birth attendant (SBA) training in the district, is a member of district quality assurance team and also supervises biomedical waste management.

“I am very happy. I had never worked with the thought of receiving any award. In these last 30 years, I have worked extensively with the tribals of Malkangiri who reside in villages and hamlets that are hard to reach. I believe this award is in recognition of all the efforts I have put in all these years in ensuring basic medical care for these tribals,” she said.

Sanjukta is among 15 nursing professionals who received the award instituted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in the year 1973 as a mark of recognition for the meritorious services rendered by the nurses and nursing professionals to society.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi congratulated Sethi. “Your selfless sacrifice, dedication, and commitment to public service stand as shining examples of women’s empowerment,” wrote the Chief Minister on his X handle.

Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik said it is a matter of glory for the state.