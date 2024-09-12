Stroke cases in Odisha higher than national average

BHUBANESWAR: With nearly one in seven persons at risk, the incidence of brain stroke in Odisha is higher than the national average, opined experts at an event here on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Stroke Subsection Midterm Conference of Indian Association of Neurology (IAN) organised at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, head of Neurology department Dr Sanjeev Bhoi said Odisha is among the states that are reporting high brain stroke cases in recent years.

“A study published in The Lancet has revealed that the incidence of stroke in Odisha is higher than the national average. This is a growing health issue. Previously seen mostly in older adults, it is now affecting the younger population due to factors such as sedentary lifestyles, poor dietary habits, rising stress levels and an increasing prevalence of diabetes mellitus and hypertension,” he said. According to health experts, with nearly one stroke in every 40 seconds and one death in four minutes, brain stroke has emerged as the second commonest cause of death and a major public health concern in the country that reports approximately 2,000 cases daily.

Quoting the Lancet report, they said the risk of stroke among rural people was higher as compared to urban dwellers in the state and the clinical diagnosis of stroke was highest among men.

Executive director of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar Dr Ashutosh Biswas said the Neurology department of the institute alone handles over 500 stroke patients every month and the number is on an upward spiral. The institute has advanced facilities for comprehensive care that includes intravenous thrombolysis, mechanical thrombectomy, stroke neurosurgery, neurocritical care and advanced neuro-rehabilitation services, he said.

Neurologists from across the country held discussions on early stroke identification, treatment advancements and the importance of stroke prevention. The stroke cases are high in states like Odisha and Assam because of high burden of hypertension and diabetes, high salt and carbohydrate intake besides tobacco consumption. Comorbidity is also a major contributor to the rising stroke-related deaths, they said.

Dean (academics) Dr PR Mohapatra, medical superintendent Dr DK Parida, chairman of IAN stroke subsection Dr Sunil K Narayan and president of Indian Stroke Association Dr Nirmal Surya also spoke.