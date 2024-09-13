11 dental surgeons to be recalled: OPSC to HC

CUTTACK: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on Thursday informed the high court that it has decided to recall the names of 11 candidates who have been posted as dental surgeons on the basis of its recommendations after the recruitment tests held in 2018-19.

On September 4, the court had directed the chairman of OPSC to convene a meeting and take a decision as to what it proposes to do in light of the admitted fact that persons of lower merit were working as dental surgeons whereas candidates with higher scores have not been recommended.

Accordingly, advocate Bibhu Prasad Tripathy, representing OPSC, submitted an affidavit stating the 11 candidates whose names were recommended earlier and got appointment were found below the revised cut-off mark after the reworked merit list.

In the affidavit, secretary OPSC Satyabrata Ray said that at the meeting of the commission on September 6, 2024, it was resolved to recall its earlier advice to the government not to unsettle those 11 candidates who are continuing despite having scored less than the revised cut-off marks. He sought the court’s permission to make such communication with regards to the recall of those 11 names to the government.

Taking the affidavit on record, the division bench of Chief Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh and Justice Savitri Ratho fixed September 26 as the date for final hearing and asked the state counsel to seek instructions as regards to the government’s stand in light of OPSC’s change in decision.

The OPSC had conducted the recruitment tests for 198 dental surgeons which ran into controversy after some of the unsuccessful candidates questioned their non-selection on various grounds including incorrect key answers. An expert committee, which was constituted to revisit the key answers, found that 12 answers were incorrect. It was established that 11 candidates whose names were earlier recommended by the commission were not coming within the revised select list prepared on the basis of the expert committee report.