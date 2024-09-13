14-year-old female elephant electrocuted in Odisha

BARIPADA: A female elephant was found dead after being electrocuted in an agricultural field in Kuradik village, Betnoti range early on Thursday morning.

After the carcass was found by the villagers, they informed the Forest department personnel. Soon, the regional chief conservator of forest and field director of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) Prakash Chand Gogineni, Baripada DFO A Uma Mahesh, range officer Monwar Khan and two officials from the Joint Task Force (JTF) from Bhubaneswar, reached the scene to investigate.

As per the DFO, the elephant, aged approximately 14 years, came in contact with a high-tension power line that had been set up by local residents as a deterrent against a herd of 11 elephants that had been entering their crop fields. The power line, intended to protect the crops, inadvertently led to the elephant’s death.

The Forest department has initiated an investigation into the use of the high-tension power line, coordinating with the power supply department. Executive engineer, SDO, and staff from Tata Power Northern Odisha Distribution Limited also visited the site.

As news of the elephant’s death spread, villagers gathered at the scene, offering vermilion and flowers in tribute.

Khan informed that a village meeting held three days earlier had discussed methods to keep elephants away from crops. The high-tension power line, set up with bamboo stumps, was responsible for the tragedy, he added.

A case under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972 has been filed, and the autopsy was conducted in the presence of all officials before the body was buried at the site.

Despite the presence of Gaja Sathi, forest guards, and other protection squads, the incident has highlighted ongoing challenges in wildlife management.

Sources reported that a herd of 11 elephants from Jharkhand had been moving through the range, raising concerns about the forest department’s preventive measures.

Locals as well as wildlife activists have demanded more robust action from the government, police, and forest officials to prevent similar incidents.

This incident follows a similar case on July 14, 2024, in Rasgovindpur range, where another female elephant was found dead due to electrocution, leading to the arrest of three persons who had fenced a live wire to protect their fields.