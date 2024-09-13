Elderly man detained after climbing atop Srimandir

PURI: An elderly man was detained by Simhadwar police late on Wednesday night after he climbed to the top of Jagannath Temple. The man, identified as Balaram Maharana from Chhatrapur in Ganjam district, was spotted by devotees at around 10 pm on the Dadhi Nauti (Amolaka) of the temple, which is a high and difficult-to-reach area.

Following constant persuasion by police and temple servitors, Maharana descended from the temple top. He was subsequently taken to Simhadwar police station for questioning. Maharana claimed this was his second attempt at climbing the temple top.

The police are investigating how Maharana bypassed the temple’s security measures, noting that there is no ladder to access the top and only the Chunara servitors, who are familiar with the passage, typically reach the area to tie the flag on the Nilachakra.

Authorities are also reviewing CCTV footage to determine how Maharana entered the temple and his movements within.

Police have informed Maharana’s family and are continuing their investigation, said ASP Susil Kumar Mishra.