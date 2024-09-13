Foundation for filling up 1.5L vacant posts laid: Odisha CM

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi handed over appointment letters to 476 newly-recruited government employees in different departments at the Lok Seva Bhawan here on Thursday.

The appointment letters were distributed at a state-level Nijukti Mela (recruitment fair) organised by the General Administration and Public Grievance department.

Congratulating the newly-appointed officials, the chief minister said, “You have got an opportunity to serve the people. The government makes plans and programmes and it is the responsibility of government officials to implement them. If your dedication and hard work can bring smiles on people’s faces, then you have justified your employment.”

Accusing the previous government of failing to take timely steps to fill up vacant posts in various departments and creating self-employment opportunities, Majhi said, “Our government has decided to fill up 1.5 lakh vacant posts in next five years, the foundation for which was laid today. Henceforth, all the selections will be made on merit. We are also taking steps to create employment opportunities for 3.5 lakh youths in the industrial sector.”