Odisha: Man held for killing wife

JAJPUR: A 44-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing his wife in their house in Solei village in Danagadi block under Jajpur Road police limits.

The accused identified as Banka Behari Dash allegedly killed his wife Basanti Dash (39) over domestic dispute.

According to police, the couple had been married for 15 years. On the fateful night of September 4, an argument erupted between the couple over some domestic issue which turned violent. In a fit of rage Banka Behari pushed Basanti to the wall following which she sustained head injuries.

A seriously injured Basanti was then rushed to the nearest Community Health Centre (CHC) at Danagadi and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after her condition deteriorated. She succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment on Monday.

The deceased’s brother filed a complaint with the Jajpur Road police alleging that his sister died of head injuries caused by her husband. Based on the complaint, police registered a case and started investigation into it. The accused was arrested on the wee hours on Thursday and forwarded to the local court. Later he was remanded to judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected, police said.