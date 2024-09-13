Odisha Man mortgages wife’s gold for mobile phone to access Subhadra scheme benefits

BERHAMPUR: The state government’s much-hyped Subhadra scheme has led to a mad scramble with applicants willing to do anything to avail its benefits. In Gajapati district’s Nuagada block, a man from allegedly mortgaged his wife’s gold ornaments to a buy a mobile phone so that he could link the latter’s number with her Aadhaar card.

The matter came to light when the man went to a local shop to buy a phone and SIM card. He claimed he had no option but to mortgage his wife’s jewellery as he could not afford a phone with the limited means at his disposal.

The man hopes to avail benefits of the Subhadra scheme, which aims to provide financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to women over five years. Meanwhile, a video of the man sharing his story has gone viral on social media.

The scheme’s applicants are required to link their Aadhaar details to a mobile number, a crucial step that enables them to receive a one-time password (OTP) for verification.

Additionally, the applicants must also ensure that their Aadhaar details and mobile number are linked to their bank accounts to facilitate smooth transfer of cash benefits under the scheme which was the highlight of BJP’s manifesto for the 2024 elections.